Service members participate in inaugural parade

President Donald Trump prepares to address attendees of the inaugural parade at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. Before he spoke at the arena, the parade honored various civil organizations, schools and bands, who all had the opportunity to present their elements as part of the 60th Presidential Inauguration. (DoD photo by Tech. Sgt. Jazmin Smith)