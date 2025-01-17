President Donald Trump prepares to address attendees of the inaugural parade at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. Before he spoke at the arena, the parade honored various civil organizations, schools and bands, who all had the opportunity to present their elements as part of the 60th Presidential Inauguration. (DoD photo by Tech. Sgt. Jazmin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2025 16:54
|Photo ID:
|8837512
|VIRIN:
|250120-D-AI758-1265
|Resolution:
|4574x6340
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Service members participate in inaugural parade [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Jazmin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.