U.S. Army Lt. Col. Domingos Robinson, conductor of the U.S. Army Field Band, leads the ensemble during a performance as part of the inaugural parade at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. The U.S. Army Field Band fosters the support of the American people for members of the armed forces and supports diplomatic efforts around the world through their performances. (DoD photo by Tech. Sgt. Jazmin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2025 16:53
|Photo ID:
|8837526
|VIRIN:
|250120-D-AI758-2226
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.04 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Service members participate in inaugural parade [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Jazmin Smith, identified by DVIDS