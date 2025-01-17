Service members participate in inaugural parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

President Donald Trump watches as schools present their elements during the inaugural parade at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. Performers included the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets and the U.S. Army Field Band as well as civil services and students from across the country. (DoD photo by Tech. Sgt. Jazmin Smith)