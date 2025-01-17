Service members participate in inaugural parade

President Donald Trump watches as schools present their elements during the inaugural parade at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. Performers included the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets and the U.S. Army Field Band as well as civil services and students from across the country. (DoD photo by Tech. Sgt. Jazmin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2025 16:54
|Photo ID:
|8837522
|VIRIN:
|250120-D-AI758-1216
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.58 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
