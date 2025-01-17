Service members participate in inaugural parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of Joint Task Force-National Capital Region chat with one another before the inaugural parade commences at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. JTF-NCR is a joint service command charged with planning, coordinating and providing authorized DoD ceremonial and public affairs support for the 60th Presidential Inauguration. (DoD photo by Tech. Sgt. Jazmin Smith)