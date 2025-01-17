Members of Joint Task Force-National Capital Region chat with one another before the inaugural parade commences at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. JTF-NCR is a joint service command charged with planning, coordinating and providing authorized DoD ceremonial and public affairs support for the 60th Presidential Inauguration. (DoD photo by Tech. Sgt. Jazmin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2025 16:54
|Photo ID:
|8837509
|VIRIN:
|250120-D-AI758-1160
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.33 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Service members participate in inaugural parade [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Jazmin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.