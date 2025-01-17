Service members participate in inaugural parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Robert Cherry, a french horn player with the U.S. Army Field Band, watches the jumbotron during the inaugural parade at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. Their precision highlighted the professionalism of the Army’s premier musicians. (DoD photo by Tech. Sgt. Jazmin Smith)