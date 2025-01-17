Service members participate in inaugural parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members with the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets prepare to perform during the inaugural parade at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. The U.S. Army Herald Trumpets is the official fanfare ensemble to the president of the U.S. (DoD photo by Tech. Sgt. Jazmin Smith)