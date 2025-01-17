Service members participate in inaugural parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Domingos Robinson, conductor of the U.S. Army Field Band, leads the ensemble during a performance as part of the inaugural parade at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. The U.S. Army Field Band fosters the support of the American people for members of the armed forces and supports diplomatic efforts around the world through their performances. (DoD photo by Tech. Sgt. Jazmin Smith)