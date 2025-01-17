Service members participate in inaugural parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Aaron Morris, conductor of the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, leads the ensemble during a performance as part of the inaugural parade at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. The Herald Trumpets performed “Brass and Glory,” an original piece composed in honor of the new commander in chief. (DoD photo by Tech. Sgt. Jazmin Smith)