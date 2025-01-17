Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Service members participate in inaugural parade [Image 12 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Service members participate in inaugural parade

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jazmin Smith 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. Army Maj. Aaron Morris, conductor of the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, leads the ensemble during a performance as part of the inaugural parade at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. The Herald Trumpets performed “Brass and Glory,” an original piece composed in honor of the new commander in chief. (DoD photo by Tech. Sgt. Jazmin Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 16:53
    Photo ID: 8837529
    VIRIN: 250120-D-AI758-2267
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.46 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service members participate in inaugural parade [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Jazmin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Service members participate in inaugural parade
    Service members participate in inaugural parade
    Service members participate in inaugural parade
    Service members participate in inaugural parade
    Service members participate in inaugural parade
    Service members participate in inaugural parade
    Service members participate in inaugural parade
    Service members participate in inaugural parade
    Service members participate in inaugural parade
    Service members participate in inaugural parade
    Service members participate in inaugural parade
    Service members participate in inaugural parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POTUS
    JTF-NCR
    President Donald J. Trump
    60thPresidentialInauguration
    PI60

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download