U.S. Army Maj. Aaron Morris, conductor of the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, leads the ensemble during a performance as part of the inaugural parade at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. The Herald Trumpets performed “Brass and Glory,” an original piece composed in honor of the new commander in chief. (DoD photo by Tech. Sgt. Jazmin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2025 16:53
|Photo ID:
|8837529
|VIRIN:
|250120-D-AI758-2267
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.46 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Service members participate in inaugural parade [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Jazmin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.