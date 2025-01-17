U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Troy Paolantonio, a flutist with the U.S. Army Field Band, performs during the inaugural parade at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. The U.S. Army Field Band focuses on serving communities across the country the best way it can, by maintaining a connection between the American people and its Army. (DoD photo by Tech. Sgt. Jazmin Smith)
This work, Service members participate in inaugural parade [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Jazmin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.