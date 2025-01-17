Service members participate in inaugural parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Troy Paolantonio, a flutist with the U.S. Army Field Band, performs during the inaugural parade at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. The U.S. Army Field Band focuses on serving communities across the country the best way it can, by maintaining a connection between the American people and its Army. (DoD photo by Tech. Sgt. Jazmin Smith)