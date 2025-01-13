Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A signed proclamation for the Mississippi Cyber Technology Center partnership is on display at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 10, 2025. The ceremony highlighted how the MCTC will equip the installation and the nation to stay ahead of rapidly evolving cyber threats and ensure Airmen remain ready to defend the nation in a constantly shifting global landscape. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)