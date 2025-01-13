A signed proclamation for the Mississippi Cyber Technology Center partnership is on display at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 10, 2025. The ceremony highlighted how the MCTC will equip the installation and the nation to stay ahead of rapidly evolving cyber threats and ensure Airmen remain ready to defend the nation in a constantly shifting global landscape. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 12:36
|Photo ID:
|8832627
|VIRIN:
|250110-F-TI822-1150
|Resolution:
|4185x6277
|Size:
|5.09 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.