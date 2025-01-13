Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony [Image 10 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing

    A signed proclamation for the Mississippi Cyber Technology Center partnership is on display at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 10, 2025. The ceremony highlighted how the MCTC will equip the installation and the nation to stay ahead of rapidly evolving cyber threats and ensure Airmen remain ready to defend the nation in a constantly shifting global landscape. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 12:36
    Photo ID: 8832627
    VIRIN: 250110-F-TI822-1150
    Resolution: 4185x6277
    Size: 5.09 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony
    Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony
    Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony
    Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony
    Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony
    Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony
    Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony
    Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony
    Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony
    Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing
    Mississippi Cyber Technology Center
    Partnership Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download