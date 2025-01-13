Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Billy Pope, Jr., 81st Training Wing commander and Mark Keenum, Mississippi State University president, right, sign a proclamation during the Mississippi Cyber Technology Center Partnership Ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 10, 2025. The ceremony exemplified how shared expertise and resources can maximize readiness, innovation and national security in a rapidly changing world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)