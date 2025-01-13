Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Billy Pope, Jr., 81st Training Wing commander, gives a speech on the Mississippi Cyber Technology Center during the Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center Partnership Ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 10, 2025. Keesler and its partners aim to use the MCTC to develop the next generation of cyber warriors and technology leaders who will safeguard the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)