Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony

Tammy O’Neil, Real Estate Development Air Force Civil Engineer Center chief, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Wolfe Davidson, Second Air Force commander, Gov. Tate Reeves, Mississippi governor, Mayor Andrew Gilich, Mayor of Biloxi, Col. Billy Pope, Jr., 81st Training Wing commander and Mark Keenum, Mississippi State University president, sign a proclamation during the Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center Partnership Ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 10, 2025. The partnership ceremony exemplified how shared expertise and resources can maximize readiness, innovation and national security in a rapidly changing world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)