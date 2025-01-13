Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony [Image 8 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing

    Tammy O’Neil, Real Estate Development Air Force Civil Engineer Center chief, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Wolfe Davidson, Second Air Force commander, Gov. Tate Reeves, Mississippi governor, Mayor Andrew Gilich, Mayor of Biloxi, Col. Billy Pope, Jr., 81st Training Wing commander and Mark Keenum, Mississippi State University president, sign a proclamation during the Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center Partnership Ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 10, 2025. The partnership ceremony exemplified how shared expertise and resources can maximize readiness, innovation and national security in a rapidly changing world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 12:36
    Photo ID: 8832625
    VIRIN: 250110-F-TI822-1112
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony
    Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony
    Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony
    Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony
    Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony
    Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony
    Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony
    Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony
    Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony
    Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing
    Mississippi Cyber Technology Center
    Partnership Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download