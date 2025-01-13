Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Wolfe Davidson, Second Air Force commander, gives a speech about the significance of cyber training during the Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center Partnership Ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 10, 2025. Keesler and its partners aim to use the MCTC to develop the next generation of cyber warriors and technology leaders who will safeguard the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)