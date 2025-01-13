Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich, Mayor of Biloxi, gives a speech on the Mississippi Cyber Technology Center during the Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center Partnership Ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 10, 2025. The ceremony highlighted how the MCTC is expected to equip the work force with the skills and tools needed to succeed against current threats and position itself to outpace adversaries in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)