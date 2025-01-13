Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kevin Brockler, 81st Mission Support Group deputy commander, plays the National Anthem during the Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center Partnership Ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 10, 2025. The ceremony highlighted Keesler, Mississippi State University, and the state of Mississippi coming together to achieve shared goals and secure the nation’s future in the cyber domain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)