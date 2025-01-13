Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 81st Training Wing and community partners socialize during the Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center Partnership Ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 10, 2025. The ceremony highlighted Keesler, Mississippi State University, and the state of Mississippi coming together to achieve shared goals and secure the nation’s future in the cyber domain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)