Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony [Image 2 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 81st Training Wing and community partners stand for the National Anthem during the Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center Partnership Ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 10, 2025. The ceremony highlighted Keesler, Mississippi State University, and the state of Mississippi coming together to achieve shared goals and secure the nation’s future in the cyber domain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 12:36
    Photo ID: 8832610
    VIRIN: 250110-F-TI822-1009
    Resolution: 4608x3072
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony
    Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony
    Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony
    Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony
    Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony
    Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony
    Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony
    Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony
    Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony
    Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing
    Mississippi Cyber Technology Center
    Partnership Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download