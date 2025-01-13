Keesler leaders host MS Governor, academia leaders for MCTC partnership ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, discusses the historic significance of the Mississippi Cyber Technology Center during the Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center Partnership Ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 10, 2025. The ceremony highlighted how the MCTC is expected to equip the work force with the skills and tools needed to succeed against current threats and position itself to outpace adversaries in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)