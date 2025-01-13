379th EMDS performs tonsillectomy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hemostatic clamps, dissecting scissors and a syringe with local anesthetic agent rest on a surgical tray during a tonsillectomy within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 6, 2025. The 379th Expeditionary Medical Squadron provides medical care to U.S. joint and coalition partners across the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)