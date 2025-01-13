Hemostatic clamps, dissecting scissors and a syringe with local anesthetic agent rest on a surgical tray during a tonsillectomy within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 6, 2025. The 379th Expeditionary Medical Squadron provides medical care to U.S. joint and coalition partners across the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 08:28
|Photo ID:
|8829491
|VIRIN:
|250106-F-RX751-1424
|Resolution:
|5706x3804
|Size:
|10.28 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th EMDS performs tonsillectomy [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.