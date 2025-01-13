379th EMDS performs tonsillectomy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Medical Squadron electrocauterize an incision during a tonsillectomy within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 6, 2025. Electrocauterization is the use of extreme heat to a focal area to stop the bleeding once the tonsils have been removed. (U.S. Air Force photo)