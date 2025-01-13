379th EMDS performs tonsillectomy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Medical Squadron perform a tonsillectomy within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 6, 2025. The surgical team is able to utilize high grade medical equipment and technology to bring extensive quality surgical care to the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)