379th EMDS performs tonsillectomy

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Medical Squadron uses hemostatic clamps during a tonsillectomy within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 6, 2025. The surgical team has many modalities to control bleeding during invasive procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo)