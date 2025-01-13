379th EMDS performs tonsillectomy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Medical Squadron positions anesthetic face mask to provide oxygen for a patient during anesthesia within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 6, 2025. Preoxygenating the patient allows for safe induction of sleep while placing a breathing tube into the airway. The anesthesiologist also has the ability to utilize a combination of gas and intravenous medicine. (U.S. Air Force photo)