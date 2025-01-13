A U.S. Air Force surgeon assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Medical Squadron performs a tonsillectomy within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 6, 2025. The surgical team underwent years of extensive training and practice to be able to concentrate efforts on efficient surgical management of problems that cannot be solved by medicine alone. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 08:28
|Photo ID:
|8829483
|VIRIN:
|250106-F-RX751-1144
|Resolution:
|4271x2847
|Size:
|4.55 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th EMDS performs tonsillectomy [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.