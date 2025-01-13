379th EMDS performs tonsillectomy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force surgeon assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Medical Squadron exposes a patient’s oropharynx in preparation for a tonsillectomy within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 6, 2025. A sterile environment was created to aid in the removal of the tonsils with the lowest risk of postoperative infection. (U.S. Air Force photo)