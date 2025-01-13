379th EMDS performs tonsillectomy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Medical Squadron holds a tonsil during a tonsillectomy within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 6, 2025. Tonsils are small, soft lymphatic tissues in the back of the mouth that help filter out bacteria to prevent infection. (U.S. Air Force photo)