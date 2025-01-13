A U.S. Airman assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Medical Squadron holds a tonsil during a tonsillectomy within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 6, 2025. Tonsils are small, soft lymphatic tissues in the back of the mouth that help filter out bacteria to prevent infection. (U.S. Air Force photo)
This work, 379th EMDS performs tonsillectomy [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.