379th EMDS performs tonsillectomy

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Medical Squadron prepare a patient for surgery within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 6, 2025. The patient underwent modern general anesthesia to sleep comfortably through a tonsillectomy operation, which otherwise would have been a painful procedure. (U.S. Air Force photo)