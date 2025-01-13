Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th EMDS performs tonsillectomy [Image 6 of 11]

    379th EMDS performs tonsillectomy

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.06.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Medical Squadron perform a tonsillectomy within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 6, 2025. Though displaced from the normal operating suite due to construction, the 379th EMDS is able to continue high quality operations and support the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 08:28
    Photo ID: 8829486
    VIRIN: 250106-F-RX751-1235
    Resolution: 5669x3189
    Size: 7.42 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 379th EMDS performs tonsillectomy [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Operation
    USCENTCOM
    Surgery
    AFCENT
    Doctor

