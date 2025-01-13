379th EMDS performs tonsillectomy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Medical Squadron perform a tonsillectomy within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 6, 2025. Though displaced from the normal operating suite due to construction, the 379th EMDS is able to continue high quality operations and support the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)