Civilian employers spend day at Kentucky Air Guard

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, adjutant general of the Kentucky National Guard, speaks to a group of civilian employers at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 19, 2024, as part of an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Bosslift. The event, which included an orientation flight aboard a Kentucky Air Guard C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, promotes enhanced understanding of the Guard mission among the civilian community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)