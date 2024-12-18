Civilian employers spend day at Kentucky Air Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dozens of civilian employers spent the day at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 19, 2024, learning about the missions of the 123rd Airlift wing and the jobs their employees perform for the Air Guard as military reservists here when they’re not working at their civilian jobs. The day’s events, known as a Bosslift and sponsored by a federal program called Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, included an orientation flight on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)