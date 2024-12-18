Civilian employers spend day at Kentucky Air Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Bruce Bancroft, outgoing commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing, speaks to a group of civilian employers at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 19, 2024, as part of an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Bosslift. The event, which included an orientation flight aboard a Kentucky Air Guard C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, promotes enhanced understanding of the Guard mission among the civilian community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)