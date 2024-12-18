Douglas Craddock, vice president of community engagement at the University of Louisville, attends a mission briefing at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 19, 2024, as part of an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Bosslift. The event, which included an orientation flight aboard a Kentucky Air Guard C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, promotes enhanced understanding of the Guard mission among the civilian community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 11:53
|Photo ID:
|8811716
|VIRIN:
|240919-Z-VT419-1317
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Civilian employers spend day at Kentucky Air Guard [Image 13 of 13], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.