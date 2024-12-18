Local employers given tour of the Kentucky Air National Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A group of civilian employers boards a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 19, 2024, for an orientation flight to northern Kentucky. The flight was part of an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Bosslift, a community outreach program designed to enhance understanding of the Guard mission among civilian employers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)