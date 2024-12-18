Local employers given tour of the Kentucky Air National Guard

Lornna Ruble, director of aircraft maintenance at United Parcel Service Worldport, looks out the window of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during an orientation flight to northern Kentucky from the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 19, 2024. The flight was part of an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Bosslift, a community outreach program designed to enhance understanding of the Guard mission among civilian employers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)
|09.19.2024
|12.20.2024 11:53
|8811714
|240919-Z-JU667-1364
|3000x2003
|3.32 MB
Louisville, Kentucky, US
|0
|0
