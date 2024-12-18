U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Keaton Fenwick, left, a loadmaster with the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 165th Airlift Squadron, talks with Jo-Ann Farmer, Jefferson County coroner, right, during an orientation flight over northern Kentucky aboard a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft Sept. 19, 2024. The flight was part of an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Bosslift, a community outreach program designed to enhance understanding of the Guard mission among civilian employers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 11:53
|Photo ID:
|8811712
|VIRIN:
|240919-Z-JU667-1052
|Resolution:
|3000x2003
|Size:
|4.63 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Local employers given tour of the Kentucky Air National Guard [Image 13 of 13], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.