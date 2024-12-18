Local employers given tour of the Kentucky Air National Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Keaton Fenwick, left, a loadmaster with the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 165th Airlift Squadron, talks with Jo-Ann Farmer, Jefferson County coroner, right, during an orientation flight over northern Kentucky aboard a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft Sept. 19, 2024. The flight was part of an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Bosslift, a community outreach program designed to enhance understanding of the Guard mission among civilian employers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)