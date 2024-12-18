Civilian employers spend day at Kentucky Air Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dozens of civilian employers spent the day at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 19, 2024, learning about the missions of the 123rd Airlift wing and the tasks performed by their employees who also serve as members of the wing when not working at their civilian jobs. The day’s events, formally known as a Bosslift and sponsored by a Defense Department program called Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, included briefings and an orientation flight on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)