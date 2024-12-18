Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civilian employers spend day at Kentucky Air Guard

    Civilian employers spend day at Kentucky Air Guard

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Dozens of civilian employers spent the day at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 19, 2024, learning about the missions of the 123rd Airlift wing and the tasks performed by their employees who also serve as members of the wing when not working at their civilian jobs. The day's events, formally known as a Bosslift and sponsored by a Defense Department program called Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, included briefings and an orientation flight on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    ESGR
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Bosslift

