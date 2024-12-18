Local employers given tour of the Kentucky Air National Guard

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Philip Speck 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Aircrew members from the 165th Airlift Squadron provide a pre-flight briefing to a group of civilian employers before an orientation flight on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at the Kentucky Air National Guard base in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 19, 2024. The flight was part of an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Bosslift, a community outreach program designed to enhance understanding of the Guard mission among civilian employers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

