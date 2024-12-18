Local employers given tour of the Kentucky Air National Guard

Aircrew members from the 165th Airlift Squadron provide a pre-flight briefing to a group of civilian employers before an orientation flight on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at the Kentucky Air National Guard base in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 19, 2024. The flight was part of an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Bosslift, a community outreach program designed to enhance understanding of the Guard mission among civilian employers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)
