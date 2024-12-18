Retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Mike Richey, center, state chairperson for the Kentucky Committee of Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, talks to a group of civilian employers prior to an orientation flight aboard a 123rd Airlift Wing C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at the Kentucky Air National Guard base in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 19, 2024. The flight was part of an ESGR Bosslift, a community outreach program designed to enhance understanding of the Guard mission among civilian employers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 11:53
|Photo ID:
|8811711
|VIRIN:
|240919-Z-JU667-1189
|Resolution:
|3000x2003
|Size:
|3.15 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Local employers given tour of the Kentucky Air National Guard [Image 13 of 13], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.