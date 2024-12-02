Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Montana Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 120th Security Forces Squadron, 120th Airlift Wing, form into a tactical stack before entering a room during a training exercise at the Great Falls Police Department, Great Falls, Mont., Jan 6, 2024.



Training exercises alongside civilian agencies allow Security Forces Airmen to solidify working relationships with partner agencies as well as a breadth of knowledge from subject matter experts in tactical emergency responses.



(Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Scott)