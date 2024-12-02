Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Scott 

    120th Airlift Wing

    Montana Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 120th Security Forces Squadron, 120th Airlift Wing, form into a tactical stack before entering a room during a training exercise at the Great Falls Police Department, Great Falls, Mont., Jan 6, 2024.

    Training exercises alongside civilian agencies allow Security Forces Airmen to solidify working relationships with partner agencies as well as a breadth of knowledge from subject matter experts in tactical emergency responses.

    (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Scott)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 11:06
    Photo ID: 8796466
    VIRIN: 240106-F-GT067-1552
    Resolution: 6036x4024
    Size: 4.37 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Stack Up [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Nicholas Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

