    Honor Guard [Image 7 of 14]

    Honor Guard

    UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Scott 

    120th Airlift Wing

    120th Airlift Wing Base Honor Guard Airmen stand in preparation for a demonstration at a retirement ceremony at the Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls, Mont., Oct. 6, 2024.

    Base Honor Guard is manned by volunteer Airmen who perform this additional duty to honor the culture and history of the Air Force, and are often called upon for ceremonial demonstrations at retirement ceremonies, promotion ceremonies, military and veteran funerals, and other events and ceremonies where Air Force heritage and honor are paramount.

    (Air National Guard photo by Airman Carter Roerick)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 11:06
    Photo ID: 8796423
    VIRIN: 241006-F-GT067-8701
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.77 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honor Guard [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Nicholas Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

