120th Airlift Wing Base Honor Guard Airmen stand in preparation for a demonstration at a retirement ceremony at the Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls, Mont., Oct. 6, 2024.



Base Honor Guard is manned by volunteer Airmen who perform this additional duty to honor the culture and history of the Air Force, and are often called upon for ceremonial demonstrations at retirement ceremonies, promotion ceremonies, military and veteran funerals, and other events and ceremonies where Air Force heritage and honor are paramount.



(Air National Guard photo by Airman Carter Roerick)