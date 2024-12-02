Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Scott 

    120th Airlift Wing

    Montana Air National Guard Airmen, dressed in moulage face paint, participate as victims in an aerial mishap exercise near U.S. Highway 80 outside Great Falls, Mont., Sept. 12, 2024.

    Moulage is utilized in exercises to provide a level of realism for emergency responders and as visual aids for medical personnel to identify, triage and treat simulated injuries.

    (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Scott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 11:06
    Photo ID: 8796460
    VIRIN: 240912-F-GT067-7281
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 6.6 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moulage [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Nicholas Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

