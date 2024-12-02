Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Montana Air National Guard Airmen, dressed in moulage face paint, participate as victims in an aerial mishap exercise near U.S. Highway 80 outside Great Falls, Mont., Sept. 12, 2024.



Moulage is utilized in exercises to provide a level of realism for emergency responders and as visual aids for medical personnel to identify, triage and treat simulated injuries.



(Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Scott)