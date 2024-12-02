Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Scott 

    120th Airlift Wing

    Montana Air National Guard Explosive Ordnance Disposal Airmen assigned to the 120th Airlift Wing prepare to engage a simulated suspicious package as part of a routine exercise at the Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls, Mont., April 13, 2024.

    Routine training exercises allow EOD Airmen to hone and maintain skills necessary to engage and dispose of explosives in emergency responses and contingency operations.

    (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Scott)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 11:06
    Photo ID: 8796430
    VIRIN: 240413-F-GT067-6808
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 14.93 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Nicholas Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

