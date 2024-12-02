Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Montana Air National Guard Explosive Ordnance Disposal Airmen assigned to the 120th Airlift Wing prepare to engage a simulated suspicious package as part of a routine exercise at the Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls, Mont., April 13, 2024.



Routine training exercises allow EOD Airmen to hone and maintain skills necessary to engage and dispose of explosives in emergency responses and contingency operations.



(Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Scott)