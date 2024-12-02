Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Scott 

    120th Airlift Wing

    Montana Air National Guard crew chief Airmen assigned to the 120th Airlift Wing prepare for take off upon a C-130 during a routine training exercise at the Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls, Mont., Jan 6, 2024.

    Routine training allows crew chiefs to hone and maintain skills necessary to accomplish their mission in emergency response and contingency operations.

    (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Haddon)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 11:06
    Photo ID: 8796444
    VIRIN: 240106-F-GT067-6855
    Resolution: 6036x4024
    Size: 8.62 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Flight Prep [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Nicholas Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

