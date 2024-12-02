Montana Air National Guard crew chief Airmen assigned to the 120th Airlift Wing prepare for take off upon a C-130 during a routine training exercise at the Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls, Mont., Jan 6, 2024.
Routine training allows crew chiefs to hone and maintain skills necessary to accomplish their mission in emergency response and contingency operations.
(Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Haddon)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 11:06
|Photo ID:
|8796444
|VIRIN:
|240106-F-GT067-6855
|Resolution:
|6036x4024
|Size:
|8.62 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flight Prep [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Nicholas Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.