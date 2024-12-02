Flight Prep

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Montana Air National Guard crew chief Airmen assigned to the 120th Airlift Wing prepare for take off upon a C-130 during a routine training exercise at the Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls, Mont., Jan 6, 2024.



Routine training allows crew chiefs to hone and maintain skills necessary to accomplish their mission in emergency response and contingency operations.



(Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Haddon)