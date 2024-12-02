Date Taken: 08.30.2024 Date Posted: 12.12.2024 11:06 Photo ID: 8796471 VIRIN: 240830-F-GT067-4121 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 4.99 MB Location: US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Firefighters Load Up [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Nicholas Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.