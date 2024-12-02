Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Firefighters Load Up

    Firefighters Load Up

    UNITED STATES

    08.30.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Scott 

    120th Airlift Wing

    Montana Air National Guard firefighters assigned to the 120th Civil Engineer Squadron, 120th Airlift Wing, load a firehose onto a firetruck following a routine training exercise at the Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls, Mont.

    (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Scott)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 11:06
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firefighters Load Up, by TSgt Nicholas Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

