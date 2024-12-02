Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Scott 

    120th Airlift Wing

    A Montana Air National Guard crew chief Airman gives a thumbs-up hand signal to affirm vehicle placement while loading a pickup truck onto a C-130 during a routine training exercise at the Montana Air National Guard base, Great Falls, Mont., Jan 6, 2024.

    (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Scott)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 11:06
    Photo ID: 8796468
    VIRIN: 240106-F-GT067-3611
    Resolution: 4709x3140
    Size: 4.34 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Crew Chief Thumbs Up [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Nicholas Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

