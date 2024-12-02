Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Firefighters Train for Aerial Mishaps [Image 6 of 14]

    Firefighters Train for Aerial Mishaps

    UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Scott 

    120th Airlift Wing

    Montana Air National Guard firefighters assigned to the 120th Civil Engineer Squadron, 120th Airlift Wing, perform an aerial mishap response exercise near U.S. Highway 80 outside Great Falls, Mont., alongside first responders from Malmstrom Air Force Base, Belt Fire Department, Great Falls Emergency Response Services, Benefis Mercy Flight, Cascade County Sheriff-Coroner's Office, and Montana Highway Patrol, Sept. 12, 2024.

    Exercises such as these allow for the Montana Air National Guard, active duty Air Force, and civilian agencies to build upon their working relationships while solidifying procedures for aerial mishap responses.

    (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Scott)

