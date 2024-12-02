Looking Out

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two Montana Air National Guard C-130 aircraft, assigned to the 186th Airlift Squadron, 120th Airlift Wing, perform a tight formation flight as part of routine training over central Montana, March 1, 2024.



Formation flights allow Airmen to train on skills necessary for accomplishing aerial missions while paying close attention to their teammates and provide overwhelming air superiority.



(Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Scott)