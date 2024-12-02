Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Looking Out [Image 5 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Looking Out

    UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Scott 

    120th Airlift Wing

    Two Montana Air National Guard C-130 aircraft, assigned to the 186th Airlift Squadron, 120th Airlift Wing, perform a tight formation flight as part of routine training over central Montana, March 1, 2024.

    Formation flights allow Airmen to train on skills necessary for accomplishing aerial missions while paying close attention to their teammates and provide overwhelming air superiority.

    (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Scott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 11:06
    Photo ID: 8796402
    VIRIN: 240301-F-GT067-8615
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.6 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Looking Out [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Nicholas Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Family that Flies Together
    Two Ship Demonstration
    A Heavy Load
    Range Day
    Looking Out
    Firefighters Train for Aerial Mishaps
    Honor Guard
    EOD
    C-130 in Flight
    Flight Prep
    Moulage
    Stack Up
    Crew Chief Thumbs Up
    Firefighters Load Up

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download