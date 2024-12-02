A Montana Air National Guard C-130, assigned to the 186th Airlift Squadron, 120th Airlift Wing, flies over the flight line at the Montana Air National Guard base as a parked C-130 flies the U.S. and Prisoner of War, Missing in Action flags out of the top hatch.
(Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Scott)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 11:06
|Photo ID:
|8796432
|VIRIN:
|240701-F-GT067-2808
|Resolution:
|2486x2486
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C-130 in Flight [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Nicholas Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.