C-130 in Flight

A Montana Air National Guard C-130, assigned to the 186th Airlift Squadron, 120th Airlift Wing, flies over the flight line at the Montana Air National Guard base as a parked C-130 flies the U.S. and Prisoner of War, Missing in Action flags out of the top hatch.



(Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Scott)