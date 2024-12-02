Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon Army National Guard Spc. Bradly Conduracki 1186th from the Military Police company, competes in the Inner-city Land Navigation event on August 8, 2024 in Salem, Ore. This event measures Soldiers abilities to accurately navigate an area using a compass and navigation points, and is a critical event in the 821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior competition. Winners of the battalion level competition will continue on to compete in the state competition. (National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Germundson, Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.)