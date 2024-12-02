Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior Competition [Image 8 of 12]

    821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior Competition

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2024

    Photo by Spc. Michael Germundson 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Oregon Army National Guard Spc. Bradly Conduracki 1186th from the Military Police company, competes in the Inner-city Land Navigation event on August 8, 2024 in Salem, Ore. This event measures Soldiers abilities to accurately navigate an area using a compass and navigation points, and is a critical event in the 821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior competition. Winners of the battalion level competition will continue on to compete in the state competition. (National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Germundson, Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 19:47
    Photo ID: 8788460
    VIRIN: 240804-Z-YI240-1011
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 6.52 MB
    Location: SALEM, OREGON, US
    This work, 821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior Competition [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Michael Germundson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon
    Land Navigation
    Army
    Solider
    Land Nav
    Battalion Best Warrior

